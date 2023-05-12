The Evacuation Alert issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Electoral Area “D” adjacent to Shuttleworth Creek is RESCINDED.

Warm weather is forecast over the next several days, and increased inflows are anticipated into tributaries, creeks, and rivers across the Regional District.

The RDOS is reminding residents and property owners to take steps now to prepare for flooding and other emergencies. This includes preparing your family and pets in case an Evacuation Order is issued on short notice. The RDOS will continue to monitor conditions.

Residents and visitors are reminded to stay clear of high flow rivers and creeks. High flows, including potential flooding is possible. If you see flooding, contact the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456, or in case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

·Know the risks

·Make a plan

·Get an emergency kit

Knowing which hazards you need to plan for is the first step to getting prepared. An emergency plan says how you and your household will respond to a disaster. Knowing what to do will reduce anxiety and help keep you focused and safe. Following a disaster, you may need to stay at home with an emergency kit or leave immediately with a grab-and-go bag.

The RDOS has activated sandbag centres across the region. Please visit the EOC website emergency.rdos.bc.ca to view current sandbag locations. If you require sand and sandbags within your community, please call the EOC at 250-490-4225 (during office hours) or email eoc@rdos.bc.ca.

Wildfire preparedness

To view current fire bans and restrictions in the province and learn more about the current wildfire situation, please follow the BC Wildfire Service on social media or visit: BCWildfire.ca

For further information, including resource links, please visit the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre website at emergency.rdos.bc.ca or call 250-490-4225.



Issued by EOC Director

Voyent Alert! notification service

The RDOS is hosting a Voyent Alert! tutorial and question and answer session on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 12:30 – 1:30 pm. Visit the RDOS event calendar at www.rdos.bc.ca to join online, or join the audio conference only, via telephone: toll-free 1-833-311-4101.

Visit register.voyent-alert.com and select your preferred method of registration. If you require assistance registering or managing your account, please call Voyent Alert! support at 1-877-263-3822 ext. 332 or email customer.support@voyent-alert.com.

Current subscribers are encouraged to log in and manage your account, including updating your location and notification preferences via the app or online by visiting voyent-alert.com/community.

Helpful links

To learn more about building a sandbag wall, please visit the RDOS YouTube channel:

RDOS EOC | Sandbagging Information | Sandbag Wall