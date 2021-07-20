Evacuation alert for the District of Sicamous

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre. A wildfire burning in the area of Two Mile Creek on the boundary of the District of Sicamous and Electoral Area E may pose a danger to people and property. Due to the potential danger to life, health or property, an Evacuation Alert is in effect for the following areas:

The area of the District of Sicamous south of the Trans-Canada Highway, up to the eastern and western boundaries of the District of Sicamous.

Please see the attached map of the Evacuation Alert Area as part of this Alert.