Evacuation alert for wildfire near Spallumcheen rescinded

UPDATE: 9:55 a.m. July 13

The wildfire located NE of Greenhow Road is currently contained.

The quick response by Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department crews and BC Wildfire contained the fire to approximately one-hectare in size.

An aggressive aerial response by air tankers and bucketing helicopters continued into the evening. This morning crews are on site and will remain so throughout the day working to further contain the fire.

The Tactical Evacuation Alert has been lifted and those residents affected were allowed back into their homes.

The Township of Spallumcheen will issue a further update this afternoon.

Updates will be provided on the Township’s website. Please respect working crews, signage and traffic barriers at all times and use caution when traveling Township Roads.

Up to date information on wildfires in the North Okanagan can be found through BC Wildfire Service. This will always be the best and most accurate resource for information.

For more information regarding this release, please contact the Township office at 250-546-3013.

UPDATE: 5:50 p.m. July 12

The Township of Spallumcheen has issued a release stating they've been informed of a tactical evacuation alert for properties in the area.

ORIGINAL: 4:40 p.m. July 12

The Township of Spallumcheen has activated a Level 1 Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) at 16:15 Monday, July 12, 2021 due to a Wildfire located north east of Greenhow Rd. The Township will be assessing the situation and responding as the event unfolds. Any progression of this incident will be related to winds causing concern to local area residents.

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department has responded and providing support for Wildfire BC. Updates will be provided on the Township’s Website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca. Please respect working crews, signage and traffic barriers at all times and use caution when traveling Township Roads.

