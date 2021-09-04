Evacuation Alert - Hedges Butte wildfire now 200 hectares

Update: Sept 3, 2021 – 9 p.m.

PIB EOC – Hedges Butte Fire Update

Penticton Indian Band Emergency Operations would like to report that the Hedges Butte is now a wildfire of note and is approximately 200 hectares.

The Penticton Indian Band will have an overnight monitor, watching the sparks and the fire.

Further BC wildfire will have a night crew monitoring the fire overnight.

We can continue to thank our responders; BC Wildfire, Penticton Indian Band Fire Department, Penticton Indian Band Natural Resources.

Thank you to our community and neighbours for your support.

The PIB EOC will continue to monitor the situation.

Update: Sept 3 5 p.m.

Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act, an Evacuation ALERT has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) for 47 properties due to the Hedges Butte wildfire in Electoral Area I, located southwest of the community of Farleigh Lake.

An Evacuation Alert prepares residents to evacuate the area should an Evacuation Order be issued.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) and the RDOS are actively monitoring the situation and should conditions deteriorate, Evacuation Orders may be issued. As much advance notice as possible will be provided prior to an Evacuation Order, however you may receive limited notice to due changing conditions.

The Penticton Indian Band also issuing an evacuation alert. sn’pinktn Emergency Operations Centre (PIB EOC) is active and providing the most current community information on their social media channels: Facebook: sn’pinktn eoc Twitter: @PibEoc Instagram: @pibeoc

Proactive measures to prepare for an Evacuation Order are strongly advised. Information on responsibility during an Evacuation Alert are included in this notice.

All evacuees should register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca

Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible. Take pets with you if you can.

For ESS information, please call: 250-486-1890.

If you have pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted, please contact Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) for support: 250-809-7152. Visit the RDOS EOC website for resource links and information updates: https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca/resources/



Hedges Butte fire west of Penticton now 50 hectares in size and out of control.

Fire Information Officer Erika Berg said, "Last I heard no structures are currently threatened, however, we are working closely with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen as well as our personnel on the ground."

Berg says the are is still fairly dry as much of the rain in the Okanagan skipped the Penticton area.

"We have six helicopters as well as multiple air tankers responding, as well as 16 personnel on the ground."

Cause is not yet known.

Fire was first reported around 10:30 this morning.