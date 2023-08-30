An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen due to the threat of a rockslide. Because of the potential danger to life and health, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an EVACUATION ALERT for the following areas:

 For the following four properties in Electoral Area “F”:

o 429 NORTH BEACH RD

o 439 NORTH BEACH RD

o 451 NORTH BEACH RD

o 455 NORTH BEACH RD

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.