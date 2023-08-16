Evacuation alert issued for Lee Creek

An Evacuation ALERT has been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre.



A wildfire burning near Lower East Adams Lake and east of the Adams River in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is increasing the risk to additional properties in Electoral Area F of the CSRD.

An Evacuation ALERT is a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property. It is intended to give you time to be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Due to the potential danger to life, health or property, and the limited transportation options in the area, an Evacuation ALERT is in effect for the following areas (See map below):

ALL PROPERTIES IN THE UNINCORPORATED AREA KNOWN AS LEE CREEK

ADAMS PIT ROAD

BEATRICE ROAD

CLUBHOUSE LANE

COTTONWOOD DRIVE

COTTONWOOD DRIVE NORTH

DEMSTER ROAD

EAGLE LANE

EVA ROAD

FREEMAN ROAD

HERON LANE

1439, 1449, 1647, 1649 HOLDING ROAD

HOPWOOD ROAD

LEE CREEK DRIVE

MABRY ROAD

MARINA WAY

OSPREY LANE

RAINBOW LANE

SIMPSON ROAD

SOCKEYE LANE

2199 TO 3087 SQUILAX-ANGLEMONT ROAD

VIEW ROAD

WHAT YOU SHOULD YOU DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an ALERT:

Locate your grab-and-go bags for you and your family. Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents. Replenish any items that have expired or need replacement, ensure you and your family members have enough clothing and incidentals for a 72-hour period and have these items readily available for quick departure. See www.preparedbc.ca for details.



Assist your local Emergency Support Services Team by self-registering now on the Evacuee Registration and Assistance website at www.ess.gov.bc.ca. This streamlines the registration process should an Evacuation Order be required.



Contact family members, advise them of the situation and determine a meeting location outside of the evacuation area where you can safely reconnect should the area be evacuated.



Accommodation in the area is extremely limited. Make arrangements to stay with family or friends, if possible.



Take care of your pets or any other animals by moving them to a safe location. Make plans for their care if you will not be at home.



Arrange transportation for all household members. Prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children.

Regularly monitor the Shuswap Emergency Program’s (SEP) webpage at www.shuswapemergency.ca, Shuswap Emergency Program on Facebook and Twitter, the CSRD's Facebook, Twitter platforms or local news sources for up-to-date and accurate information. Sign up for Alertable, our emergency mass notification system, at www.csrd.bc.ca/alertable .

For more information, contact:

CSRD Emergency Operations Centre

Phone: 250-833-3350