Evacuation Alert issued for Lower East Adams Lake area

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre. A wildfire burning near Lower East Adams Lake in the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) is increasing the risk to properties in Electoral Area F of the CSRD. Due to the potential danger to life, health or property, and the limited transportation options in the area, an Evacuation Alert is in effect for the following areas:

ALL PROPERTIES FROM 2597 TO 2900 RAWSON ROAD,

CSRD ELECTORAL AREA F

An Evacuation Alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property. It is intended to give you time to be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD YOU DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an ALERT:

• Locate your grab-and-go bags for you and your family. Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents. Replenish any items that have expired or need replacement, ensure you and your family members have enough clothing and incidentals for a 72-hour period and have these items readily available for quick departure. See www.preparedbc.ca for details.

• Contact family members, advise them of the situation and determine a meeting location outside of the evacuation area where you can safely reconnect should the area be evacuated.

• Accommodation in the area can be limited. Make arrangements to stay with family or friends, if possible.

• Take care of your pets or any other animals by moving them to a safe location. Make plans for their care if you will not be at home.

• Arrange transportation for all household members. Prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children.

Regularly monitor the Shuswap Emergency Program’s (SEP) webpage at shuswapemergency.ca, Shuswap Emergency Program on Facebook and Twitter, the CSRD's Facebook, Twitter platforms or local news sources for up-to-date and accurate information. Or sign up for Alertable, our emergency mass notification system, at www.csrd.bc.ca/alertable

This Alert is being put in place in conjunction with adjacent alerts from the Thompson Nicola Regional District and the Adams Lake Indian Band. See tnrd.ca and adamslakeband.org for more information.