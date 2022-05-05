Evacuation Alert Issued for Mobile Home Park in the Sicamous Area

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the District of Sicamous at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre. The threat of a landslide near Wiseman Creek in the District of Sicamous is increasing and may pose a risk. Due to the potential danger to life, health or property, an Evacuation Alert is in effect for the following areas:

Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park All residences # 1 through #27 Highway 97A

An Evacuation Alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property. It is intended to give you time to be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD YOU DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an ALERT:

• Locate your grab-and-go bags for you and your family. Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents. Replenish any items that have expired or need replacement, ensure you and your family members have enough clothing and incidentals for a 72- hour period and have these items readily available for quick departure. See www.preparedbc.ca for details.

• Contact family members, advise them of the situation and determine a meeting location outside of the evacuation area where you can safely reconnect should the area be evacuated. • Accommodation in the area can be limited. Arrange to stay with family or friends, if possible.

• Take care of your pets or any other animals by moving them to a safe location. Make plans for their care if you will not be at home. • Arrange transportation for all household members. Prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

• Regularly monitor the Shuswap Emergency Program’s (SEP) webpage at www.shuswapemergency.ca the District of Sicamous website, www.sicamous.ca, the Shuswap Emergency Program on Facebook and Twitter, the CSRD's Facebook, Twitter platforms or local news sources for up-to-date and accurate information. Or sign up for Alertable, our new emergency mass notification system, at www.csrd.bc.ca/alertable