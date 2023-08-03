Evacuation Alert issued for Northern Reach of Tsutswecw Provincial Park

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre. A wildfire burning near Lower East Adams Lake in the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) is increasing the risk to properties in Electoral Area F of the CSRD. Due to the potential danger to life, health or property, and the limited transportation options in the area, an Evacuation Alert is in effect for the following areas:

THE NORTHERN REACH OF THE TSÚTSWECW PROVINCIAL PARK

CSRD ELECTORAL AREA F

Please see the attached map of the Evacuation Alert Area.

An Evacuation Alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property. It is intended to give you time to be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD YOU DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an ALERT: