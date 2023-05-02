Evacuation alert issued for some Parker's Cove residents in Westside

Evacuation Alert - Parkers Cove Residents of Falcon Avenue South Adjacent to Whiteman’s Creek and Residents North of Raven Road along Saskatoon Road

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by Okanagan Indian Band at the Emergency Operations Center.

Because of the potential danger to life and health, the Okanagan Indian Band has issued an Evacuation Alert for the following areas:

Parkers Cove Residents on the south side of Falcon avenue adjacent to Whiteman's creek

Residents #708, 131-195 Falcon avenue including 54 & 55

Beachfront residents North of Raven road along Saskatoon road.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an Evacuation Order be called while separated.

• Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

• Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

• Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

• Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

• Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

• Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating. Monitor OKIB Facebook Page, webpage okib.ca for information on evacuation orders and location of Reception Centres.

Further information will be issued at May 2, 2023 at 1200 hours or visit OKIB Facebook page or Webpage at okib.ca for more information.