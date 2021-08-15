Evacuation Alert issued for the City of Armstrong

The City of Armstrong, on the advice of BC Wildfire, has issued an Evacuation Alert for the residents, businesses, and visitors of the City. The City is currently on an Evacuation Alert as a precautionary measure due to rapidly changing conditions at the White Rock Lake Wildfire. The Evacuation Alert is proactive at this time and is not an Order to leave the area.

The fires are unpredictable in nature but remain approximately 20km from the City. The City encourages residents to prepare to leave their homes in the event that the Evacuation Alert is upgraded to an Evacuation Order, by doing the following:

• Get prepared

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparednessresponse-recovery/preparedbc/know-your-hazards/wildfires

• Prepare a “Grab ‘n Go” bag while on alert. Preparation now will ease some of the stress of evacuating and ensure that you have necessary items with you if you need to evacuate. The City encourages its residents to consider where you can go in the event the Evacuation Alert moves to an Evacuation Order, such as out of town family or friends and reach out to them

• Consider transportation options and make arrangements in advance

• Take pictures and/or video of your house and belongings for Insurance purposes

• Gather contact information for those that you may need to contact in the event of an order o BC Social Services https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/ Residents that live in an Evacuation Order or Alert area are asked to register online at http://ess.gov.bc.ca By registering on-line, it will save residents considerable time and effort should they need to access Emergency Social Services.

The Emergency Operations Centre will be providing updates as the situation progresses and will post all information to the City website: https://www.cityofarmstrong.bc.ca/content/emergencymanagement.