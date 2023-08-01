Evacuation Alert partially rescinded for Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire

The EVACUATION ALERT issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District through the Shuswap Emergency Program due to the Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire burning in the Thompson Nicola Regional District near the boundary of Electoral Area F of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District is hereby amended:

The EVACUATION ALERT has been partially rescinded for some areas effective Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 15:00 Hours. The areas now downgraded to ALL CLEAR status in Woolford Point Estates and Enns Reach are as follows:

2597 to 2741 Rawson Road.

All homes in Dorian Bay and 2893 Rawson Road, which were previously on EVACUATION ALERT as of July 20, 2023, will REMAIN ON ALERT until further notice. Residents must still be prepared to leave on short notice if the fire situation changes.

The areas that REMAIN ON EVACUATION ALERT status are as follows:

2893 to 2900 Rawson Road.

This leaves 37 properties still on Evacuation Alert and 55 in the All Clear zone.

Please refer to attached map for details.

As this remains an active fire, residents should still regularly monitor the CSRD website, www.csrd.bc.ca, the Shuswap Emergency Program’s (SEP) webpage at www.shuswapemergency.ca, the Shuswap Emergency on Facebook and Twitter, the CSRD's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter platforms. Sign up for Alertable, our emergency mass notification system, at https://www.csrd.bc.ca/alertable