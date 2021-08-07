Evacuation ALERT remain for Properties in Electoral Areas B & C - District of Coldstream
Although residents are seeing rain throughout the area, the Evacuation Order and Alert for the Regional District of North Okanagan due to the White Rock Lake fire are still in effect.
Updates will be issued as we receive them from the BC Wildfire Service.
We expect an update this afternoon.
RDNO Lifts Some Evacuation AlertsEvacuation Alerts rescinded for Electoral Areas B and C and the District of Coldstream
