Evacuation Alert remains in place for city of Vernon and area

Update: August 7, 10:59 a.m.

Many areas within the City of Vernon boundaries remain under Evacuation Alert. *Areas excluded from the Evacuation Alert are listed below.

At this time, no areas within the City of Vernon boundaries have been issued an Evacuation Order.

The change in weather including the rain has helped the situation improve, but residents are asked to exercise caution and be prepared in the event of an Evacuation Order.

This means making accommodation plans prior to being evacuated and making sure you and your family have a plan and are ready to go immediately in the event of an evacuation order.

The Vernon ESS Reception Centre is anticipating a high volume of evacuees from neighbouring communities throughout the day, and as such, is asking everyone to register online with Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA).

Staff and volunteers are working as hard as they can to provide services and support to those who have been displaced. We ask that the public and media respect the privacy of individuals accessing the Vernon ESS Reception Centre and provide space for staff to assist.

The City of Vernon is also reminding residents that while offers of donations, food and accommodations are incredibly generous, the City can not accept these kind gestures. The City simply does not have the resources to manage multiple accommodation sites or manage donations of cash, food and clothing.

It is being suggested that residents who wish to make these types of donations, reach out to organizations such as the Canadian Red Cross or Salvation Army.

Original: August 6, 11:15 p.m.

The City of Vernon is expanding the current Evacuation Alert to include the balance of properties within the City of Vernon, excluding:

Predator Ridge and Sparkling Hill neighbourhoods

Okanagan Landing South neighbourhoods (areas of Eastside Road, The Outback, Ellison Provincial Park Inkster, Delcliffe, Whitepoint, Smith Road, Peters Road, Kokanee/Sunset properties, Harbour Heights, Beverly Hills Estates)

Commonage Area, south of Bench Row Road.

The decision to expand the alert was made out of an abundance of caution based on the advice of BC Wildfire Service, due to increased fire activity and increased ember debris from the White Rock Lake wildfire (#K61884).

Vernon Fire Rescue Services will be strategically circulating along Tronson Road and stationed through Adventure Bay and Canadian Lakeview Estates throughout the evening of August 6, 2021, in the event of spot fires.

Residents under Evacuation Alert are encouraged to prepare for the possibility of evacuation. That includes arranging accommodations prior to an Evacuation Order. Hooking up all recreational vehicles and trailers before an Evacuation Order is issued, and having an evacuation plan in place and communicating that plan with family, friends and neighbours.

The City of Vernon is asking that all residents maintain a heightened awareness of the evolving situation over the next 48 hours, watch for spot fires caused by embers—and everyone should be prepared in advance for a potential Evacuation Order.

The City of Vernon would like to thank all residents for their cooperation and understanding during this evolving situation.

Please continue to monitor the City of Vernon website and social media channels for updates.

Website: https://www.vernon.ca

Press release:

RCMP are currently restricted access to Adventure Bay and Canadian Lakeview Estates to residents only in support of a recent Evacuation Alert issued by the City of Vernon.

If you are not a resident, please stay away.

Residents in the areas are being asked to prepare for an immediate evacuation should an Evacuation Order be issued.

Up to date information on the order can be found at the City of Vernon: https://www.vernon.ca