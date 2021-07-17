Evacuation alert remains in place for Mabel Lake wildfire

UPDATE: 5:50 p.m. July 17

The Evacuation ALERT remains in place for 10,000 block -17,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service Rd (FSR)- aka Lumby Mabel lake Rd, including properties known as Cottonwoods.

Residents on an Evacuation ALERT should prepare to leave at any moment, should the situation evolve and result in an elevated risk. Overnight, there have been no significant changes, but the wildfire on the eastside of Mabel Lake (K41561) still poses a potential risk to life, health, and escape route access.



The Regional District North Okanagan is closely monitoring the situation, and we expect to provide the next update on July 18, at 12 PM through our website and on Facebook.



Review what to gather for your go-bag on the BC Prepardness website.

ORIGINAL: 7:14 p.m. July 16

Based upon the recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, an Evacuation Alert has been issued by Regional District North Okanagan (RDNO) at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) due to the wildfire on the east side of Mabel Lake.

Because of the potential danger to life and health, the RDNO has issued an Evacuation Alert is in effect for the following areas:

Evacuation Alert is in effect for the following areas:

10,000 block -17,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service Rd (FSR)- aka Lumby Mabel lake Rd., (incl. properties known as Cottonwoods)

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Please note: This map is not specific to any particular address within the shown evacuation alert boundary, but a general guideline. Any property in close proximity to the wildland should be prepared, and ready to evacuate during threatened times.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an Evacuation Order be called while separated.

Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

Prepare to move persons with disabilities, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating. Monitor news/RADIO/online source for information on evacuation orders and location of Reception Centres.

Further information will be issued at July 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.

Or visit the RDNO website of Facebook page.