Evacuation Alert Rescind - CSRD

Update: August 18 4:15 p.m.

Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act, the Evacuation Alert issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) through the Shuswap Emergency Program is hereby RESCINDED effective Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 16:00 Hours. All properties in the rescind area revert to ALL CLEAR status.

The area now downgraded to ALL CLEAR status is as follows:

K3 Cat Skiing Lodge (One Kilometre area around 51 degrees 03.08 by 118 degrees 44.44)

Map located oneline here.

As the fire is not completely extinguished, property owners are advised to regularly monitor the CSRD website, www.csrd.bc.ca, the Shuswap Emergency Program’s (SEP) webpage at www.shuswapemergency.ca

You can also follow the Shuswap Emergency Program on Facebook and Twitter, the CSRD's Facebook, Twitter platforms. Or sign up for Alertable, our new emergency mass notification system, at https://www.csrd.bc.ca/alertable

For further information, contact the Shuswap Emergency Program at 250.833.3350.

Update: August 18 3:52 p.m.

The Evacuation Alert issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District through the Shuswap Emergency Program for properties in the Electoral Area E due to a wildfire burning near Three Valley Lake is hereby RESCINDED effective Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 16:00 Hours.

All properties in the rescind area are now ALL CLEAR of restrictions.

The areas now downgraded to ALL CLEAR status are as follows:

The properties located at 8271, 8234 and 8240 Trans-Canada Highway, Three Valley.

North of Trans-Canada Highway and Three Valley Lake including the Three Valley Lake Chateau & Ghost Town (8903 Trans-Canada Highway)

Map online here.

As the fire is not completely extinguished, residents are advised to continue to regularly monitor the CSRD website, www.csrd.bc.ca, or the Shuswap Emergency Program's (SEP) webpage at www.shuswapemergency.ca

You can also follow the Shuswap Emergency Program on Facebook and Twitter, the CSRD's Facebook, Twitter platforms for any changes. Or sign up for Alertable, our new emergency mass notification system, at https://www.csrd.bc.ca/alertable

For update on wildfire information, see the BC Wildfire Service at www.bcwildfire.ca

For updates on road conditions, see DriveBC at www.drivebc.ca