Evacuation Alert Rescind for Sicamous, Alert remains for Swansea Point

The Evacuation Alert issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District through the Shuswap Emergency Program for properties in the District of Sicamous due to a wildfire burning near Two Mile Creek is hereby rescinded effective Friday, August 20, 2021 at 12:00 Hours.

All properties in the rescind area are now ALL CLEAR of restrictions. The areas now downgraded to ALL CLEAR status are as follows:

All residences within the District of Sicamous.

Properties in the community of Swansea Point in the CSRD’s Electoral Area E remain on Evacuation Alert. These residents must still be ready to leave their homes on short notice.

The areas that remain on Evacuation Alert are as follows:

All residences within the community of Swansea Point,

All residences that lie to the east of Mara Lake, north to the boundary of the CSRD and the District of Sicamous.

As the fire is not completely extinguished, residents are advised to continue to regularly monitor the CSRD website, www.csrd.bc.ca, or the Shuswap Emergency Program’s (SEP) webpage at www.shuswapemergency.ca

You can also follow the Shuswap Emergency Program on Facebook and Twitter, the CSRD's Facebook, Twitter platforms for any changes. Or sign up for Alertable, our new emergency mass notification system, at https://www.csrd.bc.ca/alertable

For update on wildfire information, see the BC Wildfire Service at www.bcwildfire.ca

For updates on road conditions, see DriveBC at www.drivebc.ca