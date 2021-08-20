Press release:

EOC Update: Evacuation Alert RESCIND Nk’Mip Creek wildfire, Electoral Area A August 20, 2021 2:30 pm

An Evacuation Alert issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) in the Nk’Mip Creek area of Electoral Area “A” issued on August 8, 2021 is RESCINDED for the following properties listed in the attached Schedule 1 and shown in Schedule 2.

Thank you for following the guidance of the Evacuation Alert and for your patience.

Issued by EOC Director

Schedule 1 – List of Properties for

Nk’Mip Creek wildfire, Electoral Area “A”

District Lot 101S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, Managed Forest 0444

District Lot 334S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

District Lot 586, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

Plan KAP1188, Sublot 1, District Lot 2709, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

Sublot 4, District Lot 2709, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

Plan KAPDD26556, Sublot 5, District Lot 2709, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

Plan KAPDD26556, Sublot 7, District Lot 2709, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District

Plan KAPDD26556, Sublot 8, District Lot 2709, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District