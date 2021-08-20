Evacuation Alert Rescind - Seymour Arm

Press release:

Friday, August 20, 2021 12:00 hours

The Evacuation Alert issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District through the Shuswap Emergency Program for properties in the community of Seymour Arm in Electoral Area F due to a wildfire burning near Hunakwa Lake is hereby RESCINDED effective Friday, August 20, 2021 at 12:00 Hours.

All properties in the rescind area are now ALL CLEAR of restrictions.

The areas now downgraded to ALL CLEAR status are as follows:

All residences within the community of Seymour Arm including the neighbourhoods of Fowler (Freemen) Point, Dasniers Bay, Seymour Arm North (The Subdivision) Seymour Arm South (Downtown) and Tranquility Bay.

