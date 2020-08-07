Evacuation Alert Rescinded for Homes Near Dry Lake Wildfire
Press release from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen on August 7, 2020:
An Evacuation Alert has been RESCINDED by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC). The Evacuation Alert is RESCINDED for 43 properties in the vicinity of the Dry Lake wildfire north of Princeton, BC. All properties are located along Highway 5A in Electoral Area “H” between McCaffrey Lake, MacKenzie Lake, Dry Lake, Round Lake and Allison Lake Provincial Park.
The Evacuation Alert was issued Monday, August 3, 2020 at 5:30 pm to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property in the event an Evacuation Order was issued. The RDOS continues to work with BC Wildfire to monitor the situation.
A full list of properties and map are included in this document.
Highway 5A remains open. Residents can refer to www.drivebc.ca for information updates on Provincial Highways.
43 Property Addresses Placed Under Evacuation Alert:
103 ROUND LAKE
104 ROUND LAKE
107 ROUND LAKE
108 ROUND LAKE
111 ROUND LAKE
112 ROUND LAKE
116 ROUND LAKE
117 ROUND LAKE
120 ROUND LAKE
123 ROUND LAKE
124 ROUND LAKE
128 ROUND LAKE
129 ROUND LAKE
132 ROUND LAKE
1739 HIGHWAY 5A
1810 HIGHWAY 5A
1814 HIGHWAY 5A
1815 HIGHWAY 5A
1818 HIGHWAY 5A
1820 HIGHWAY 5A
1820 HIGHWAY 5A
1828 HIGHWAY 5A
1832 HIGHWAY 5A
1838 HIGHWAY 5A
1842 HIGHWAY 5A
1881 HIGHWAY 5A
1920 HIGHWAY 5A
1950 HIGHWAY 5A
2140 HIGHWAY 5A
2141 HIGHWAY 5A
2152 HIGHWAY 5A
2162 HIGHWAY 5A
2176 HIGHWAY 5A
2188 HIGHWAY 5A
2200 HIGHWAY 5A
2270 HIGHWAY 5A
2688 HIGHWAY 5A
2689 HIGHWAY 5A
2692 HIGHWAY 5A
2693 HIGHWAY 5A
2697 HIGHWAY 5A
2698 HIGHWAY 5A
2751 HIGHWAY 5A