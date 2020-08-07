Evacuation Alert Rescinded for Homes Near Dry Lake Wildfire

Press release from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen on August 7, 2020:

An Evacuation Alert has been RESCINDED by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC). The Evacuation Alert is RESCINDED for 43 properties in the vicinity of the Dry Lake wildfire north of Princeton, BC. All properties are located along Highway 5A in Electoral Area “H” between McCaffrey Lake, MacKenzie Lake, Dry Lake, Round Lake and Allison Lake Provincial Park.

The Evacuation Alert was issued Monday, August 3, 2020 at 5:30 pm to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property in the event an Evacuation Order was issued. The RDOS continues to work with BC Wildfire to monitor the situation.

A full list of properties and map are included in this document.

Highway 5A remains open. Residents can refer to www.drivebc.ca for information updates on Provincial Highways.

43 Property Addresses Placed Under Evacuation Alert:

103 ROUND LAKE

104 ROUND LAKE

107 ROUND LAKE

108 ROUND LAKE

111 ROUND LAKE

112 ROUND LAKE

116 ROUND LAKE

117 ROUND LAKE

120 ROUND LAKE

123 ROUND LAKE

124 ROUND LAKE

128 ROUND LAKE

129 ROUND LAKE

132 ROUND LAKE

1739 HIGHWAY 5A

1810 HIGHWAY 5A

1814 HIGHWAY 5A

1815 HIGHWAY 5A

1818 HIGHWAY 5A

1820 HIGHWAY 5A

1820 HIGHWAY 5A

1828 HIGHWAY 5A

1832 HIGHWAY 5A

1838 HIGHWAY 5A

1842 HIGHWAY 5A

1881 HIGHWAY 5A

1920 HIGHWAY 5A

1950 HIGHWAY 5A

2140 HIGHWAY 5A

2141 HIGHWAY 5A

2152 HIGHWAY 5A

2162 HIGHWAY 5A

2176 HIGHWAY 5A

2188 HIGHWAY 5A

2200 HIGHWAY 5A

2270 HIGHWAY 5A

2688 HIGHWAY 5A

2689 HIGHWAY 5A

2692 HIGHWAY 5A

2693 HIGHWAY 5A

2697 HIGHWAY 5A

2698 HIGHWAY 5A

2751 HIGHWAY 5A

