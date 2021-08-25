Evacuation Alert Rescinded for Mabel Lake Forest Service Road

Press release:

August 25, 5:19 p.m.

Based upon recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, the Regional District of North Okanagan is rescinding the Evacuation Alert for properties along a portion of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road (Lumby Mabel Lake Road) due to the Bunting Road fire.

Properties rescinded from the Evacuation Alert include:

3,300 – 17,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road, aka Lumby Mabel Lake Road, including properties known as Cottonwoods

Residents are reminded that although the Evacuation Alert has been removed, the Province of British Columbia is still facing threat of wildfire in the area.

We encourage you to stay connected with up to date information and remain aware of current situations and weather conditions.

Further information will be issued as updates are received from the BC Wildfire Service.

A detailed map of all Evacuation Alerts and Orders in the area can be found at EmergencyMapBC.