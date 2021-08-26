Evacuation Alert Rescinded for Winnifred Creek

Based upon recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, the Regional District of North Okanagan is rescinding the Evacuation Alert for properties along the East Kettle River Forest Service Road and Keefer Lake Road due to the Winnifred Creek fire (#K42042)

Properties rescinded from the Evacuation Alert include:

Properties along Highway 6, 15km east of Cherryville – 25km east of Cherryville

Properties on the East Kettle River FSR, Kettle River Mainline Road, Keefer Lake Road, including the Keefer Lake Area.

Residents are reminded that although the Evacuation Alert has been removed, the Province of British Columbia is still facing threat of wildfire in the area. We encourage you to stay connected with up to date information and remain aware of current situations and weather conditions.

Further information will be issued as updates are received from the BC Wildfire Service. RDNO residents are encouraged to visit www.rdno.ca, and the RDNO Facebook page for more information. A detailed map of all Evacuation Alerts and Orders in the area can be found atEmergencyMapBC.