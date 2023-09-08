Evacuation Alert rescinded to All Clear for Anglemont

The Evacuation Alert, issued by the Columba Shuswap Regional District through the Shuswap Emergency Program due to a wildfire burning in Electoral Area F of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on August 26, 2023, 1700 hours for all properties in the unincorporated area known as Anglemont has been rescinded to ALL CLEAR.

You may encounter hazards on your property related to the wildfire event. Please refer to the following documents:

Shuswap Emergency Program Re-entry Guide

This re-entry document contains important and useful information about returning home after the threat of a wildfire. Being prepared and proceeding cautiously will help you stay healthy and avoid injury when you re-enter your home.

Provincial Disaster Recovery Resources

Please consult the comprehensive evacuation map online to determine if your property falls under this ALERT.

Shuswap Emergency Program Emergency Information Map