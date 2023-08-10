Evacuation alert rescinded: Update

The Evacuation Alert issued by the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen in Electoral Area “A” and Electoral Area “B” issued on August 8, 2023, 1600 hrs is RESCINDED for the list of properties in Schedule 1.

An Evacuation Alert may need to be reissued; however, if that is deemed necessary, the Evacuation Order process will re-commence.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Fill the gas tank of personal vehicles.

Bring a minimum of three days of food and essential supplies (local grocery stores may not yet have adequate stock of medications

If your animals or livestock have been relocated, to coordinate their safe return:

Pet owners and hobby farmers:

Animal Emergency Response Team (ALERT): 250-809-7152

Commercial Farmers:

RDOS EOC: 250-490-4225