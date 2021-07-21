Evacuation Alert Thomas Creek wildfire in Electoral Area “D”

July 21 - 4:32 pm

Press release:

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) due to the Thomas Creek wildfire, east of Skaha Lake in Electoral Area “D”.

Please see list of addresses below.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should an Evacuation Order be issued. Property owners will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an Evacuation Order, however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

BC Wildfire Service and the RDOS EOC are actively assessing the situation and should conditions deteriorate, Evacuation Orders may be issued for affected residents.

Proactive measures to prepare for an Evacuation Order are strongly advised. Please see the information listed below.

All evacuees are asked to register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca

Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible.

For ESS information, please call: 250-486-1890.

If you have pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted, please contact Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) for support: 250-809-7152.

for support: 250-809-7152. Please avoid the area from Heritage Hills to Skaha Estates including Eastside Road and Skaha Lake, due to ongoing operations.

Issued by EOC Director

See Map Below

Please visit the RDOS EOC website for resource links and information updates: https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca/resources/

Interactive Map of RDOS Evacuation Orders and Alerts:

https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca/interactive-map/

Schedule 1 – List of Properties

Allendale Lake Resort, located at District Lot 2855, Similkameen Division of Yale Land District

Schedule 2 - Evacuation Alert Map