Evacuation Alert Upper Park Rill Wildfire

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen due to the threat of wildfire.

Because of the potential danger to life and health, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an EVACUATION ALERT for the addresses listed in Schedule 1 in the following locations:

 Electoral Area “C” west of 99th and 97th Streets, Upper Fairview Road, area west of Willowbrook

 Electoral Area “G” one large property west of Grand Oro Road Area

 Electoral Area “I” on Green Lake Road

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Electoral Area “C”

A 137 PAMPAS GRASS WAY

B 137 PAMPAS GRASS WAY

100 COVERT PL

200 COVERT PL

300 COVERT PL

400 COVERT PL

450 COVERT PL

500 COVERT PL

600 COVERT PL

2424 FAIRVIEW RD

2431 FAIRVIEW RD

2454 FAIRVIEW RD

2574 FAIRVIEW RD

2762 FAIRVIEW RD

2767 FAIRVIEW RD

2841 FAIRVIEW RD

2926 FAIRVIEW RD

2931 FAIRVIEW RD

3001 FAIRVIEW RD

3299 FAIRVIEW RD

3300 FAIRVIEW RD

3315 FAIRVIEW RD

3400 FAIRVIEW RD

3411 FAIRVIEW RD

3441 FAIRVIEW RD

3488 FAIRVIEW RD

7458 HIGHWAY 97

7496 HIGHWAY 97

7498 HIGHWAY 97

7500 HIGHWAY 97

7506 HIGHWAY 97

7512 HIGHWAY 97

7548 HIGHWAY 97

7622 HIGHWAY 97

7634 HIGHWAY 97

7640 HIGHWAY 97

7644 HIGHWAY 97

7654 HIGHWAY 97

7874 HIGHWAY 97

7910 HIGHWAY 97

7930 HIGHWAY 97

7944 HIGHWAY 97

7952 HIGHWAY 97

7986 HIGHWAY 97

134 HORSETAIL RD

187 HORSETAIL RD

341 HORSETAIL RD

471 HORSETAIL RD

501 HORSETAIL RD

511 HORSETAIL RD

173 JOHNSON RD

196 JOHNSON RD

198 JOHNSON RD

200 JOHNSON RD

492 JOHNSON RD

103 PAMPAS GRASS WAY

139 PAMPAS GRASS WAY

198 PAMPAS GRASS WAY

200 PAMPAS GRASS WAY

108 PATTEN RD

204 PATTEN RD

227 PATTEN RD

349 PATTEN RD

389 PATTEN RD

409 PATTEN RD

7698 PINEHILL PL

7699 PINEHILL PL

406 PINEHILL RD

420 PINEHILL RD

430 PINEHILL RD

437 PINEHILL RD

441 PINEHILL RD

475 PINEHILL RD

482 PINEHILL RD

483 PINEHILL RD

499 PINEHILL RD

440 RIDGEVIEW RD

452 RIDGEVIEW RD

456 RIDGEVIEW RD

482 RIDGEVIEW RD

551 RIVER RD

8008 RIVER RD

8016 RIVER RD

8020 RIVER RD

8036 RIVER RD

8044 RIVER RD

8046 RIVER RD

8058 RIVER RD

8082 RIVER RD

8092 RIVER RD

8098 RIVER RD

8108 RIVER RD

8114 RIVER RD

8134 RIVER RD

8152 RIVER RD

8160 RIVER RD

8172 RIVER RD

8174 RIVER RD

8180 RIVER RD

8181 RIVER RD

8188 RIVER RD

8192 RIVER RD

8198 RIVER RD

1155 SECREST HILL RD

121 SECREST HILL RD

132 SECREST HILL RD

140 SECREST HILL RD

148 SECREST HILL RD

156 SECREST HILL RD

158 SECREST HILL RD

164 SECREST HILL RD

230 SECREST HILL RD

233 SECREST HILL RD

500 SECREST HILL RD

793 SECREST HILL RD

102 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

109 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

124 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

149 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

168 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

178 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

194 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

274 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

296 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

298 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

306 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

310 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

322 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

328 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

340 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

344 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

352 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

398 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

146 TEST ORCHARD RD

150 TEST ORCHARD RD

292 TEST ORCHARD RD

298 TEST ORCHARD RD

1066 WILLOWBROOK RD

1108 WILLOWBROOK RD

1160 WILLOWBROOK RD

1161 WILLOWBROOK RD

1171 WILLOWBROOK RD

1216 WILLOWBROOK RD

1298 WILLOWBROOK RD

1364 WILLOWBROOK RD

1539 WILLOWBROOK RD

1763 WILLOWBROOK RD

1788 WILLOWBROOK RD

1798 WILLOWBROOK RD

1813 WILLOWBROOK RD

1818 WILLOWBROOK RD

1876 WILLOWBROOK RD

1888 WILLOWBROOK RD

1952 WILLOWBROOK RD

1982 WILLOWBROOK RD

2064 WILLOWBROOK RD

2140 WILLOWBROOK RD

2250 WILLOWBROOK RD

805 WILLOWBROOK RD

815 WILLOWBROOK RD

953 WILLOWBROOK RD

276 WILSON MTN RD

280 WILSON MTN RD

380 WILSON MTN RD

421 WILSON MTN RD

465 WILSON MTN RD

503 WILSON MTN RD

529 WILSON MTN RD

BLOCK A, DISTRICT LOT 2475S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT

BLOCK B, DISTRICT LOT 2475S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT

DISTRICT LOT 1050 543, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, FOR ROAD CONSTRUCTION & USE,

LEASE/PERMIT/LICENCE # 348312

DISTRICT LOT 1050, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE RIGHTS AUGUST MC, FOR

LEASED PORTION SEE FOLIO 04578.901

DISTRICT LOT 1085, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE RIGHTS WESTERN HILL M C

DISTRICT LOT 1086, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE RIGHTS FLORA M C

DISTRICT LOT 1087, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE RIGHTS VIRGINIA M C

DISTRICT LOT 1691S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT

DISTRICT LOT 1917, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE PORTIONS NW 1/4 & SW 1/4

SEC 25 TWP 54 KNOWN AS SUSIE MC

DISTRICT LOT 1978, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE RIGHTS MANTON FRACTION M

C

DISTRICT LOT 1981, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION W/I D L 3956S, SURFACE

GOODHOPE M C

DISTRICT LOT 1985, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, EXCEPT PLAN 10566 11691

DISTRICT LOT 2055, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE ORE BASANTE M C

DISTRICT LOT 2056, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE RIGHTS HAIRSPRING M C

DISTRICT LOT 2091S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT

DISTRICT LOT 21S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE STEMSET MC

DISTRICT LOT 25S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE GUNSITE MC

DISTRICT LOT 3273S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE RIGHTS CHATTY M C

DISTRICT LOT 3274S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE RIGHTS NESS M C

DISTRICT LOT 3275S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE RIGHTS WYNN FRACTION M C

DISTRICT LOT 3281S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION O/S D L 2088S

DISTRICT LOT 332S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, EXCEPT PLAN A281

DISTRICT LOT 3402S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE RIGHTS JOHN FRACTION M C

DISTRICT LOT 442, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE RIGHTS SILVER CROWN MC

DISTRICT LOT 543, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE RIGHTS EVENING STAR MC

DISTRICT LOT 548A, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE WHITE SWAN M C

DISTRICT LOT 554, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE RIGHTS WYNN M C

DISTRICT LOT 554S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE RIGHTS BULLER M C

DISTRICT LOT 556S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE RIGHTS FAIRVIEW M C

DISTRICT LOT 574, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE RIGHTS WESTERN GIRL M C

DISTRICT LOT 649, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE HOME STAKE MC

DISTRICT LOT 650, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE RIGHTS TENAS MC

DISTRICT LOT 673S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, FOR PT ON PL A15373 SEE 714-

03588.101

DISTRICT LOT 689S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT

DISTRICT LOT 702S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT

DISTRICT LOT 708S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION W/I D L 3956S, SURFACE

GOODHOPE M C

DISTRICT LOT 709S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION W/I DL 3955S, SURFACE

BURNETT MC

DISTRICT LOT 709S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION W/I DL 3956S, SURFACE

GOODHOPE MC

DISTRICT LOT 714S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION EX N 55 CHAINS, EXCEPT PLAN

A281

DISTRICT LOT 729, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, SURFACE RIGHTS COMSTOCK MC

LOT 1, PLAN KAP11691, DISTRICT LOT 1985, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT

LOT 13, PLAN KAP1729, DISTRICT LOT 2450S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, EXCEPT PLAN

B5269

LOT 2A, PLAN KAP1729, DISTRICT LOT 2450S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, (IRRIGATION

LATERAL BETWEEN LOTS 16 16A 17 18 21 21A)

LOT 727, PLAN KAP2385, DISTRICT LOT 2450S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, EXCEPT PLAN

4041 13268 31587

LOT A, PLAN KAP24101, DISTRICT LOT 2450S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION L 722

PLAN KAP11129C, DISTRICT LOT 2243S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT

PLAN KAP11129C, DISTRICT LOT 2244S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT

PLAN KAP11129C, SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 50, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION NW

1/4, EXCEPT PLAN 8469

SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 54, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4

SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 54, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION SE 1/4, PLACEMENT &

USE OF WATER STORAGE TANK FOR COMMUNITY FIRE PROTECTION PURPOSES, LEASE/PERMIT/LICENCE

# 347580

SECTION 36, TOWNSHIP 54, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, LOT 1, SEC 36, TWP 54,

SIMILKAMEEN DIVISION OF YALE DISTRICT FOR GRAVEL PIT RESERVE

SECTION 36, TOWNSHIP 54, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION E 1/2, EXCEPT PLAN

8469 10647 23680 AND EXC BLK A, FOR PL 37409 SEE 714-07938.110

SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, LICENSE ISSUED FOR NON-MOTORIZED PUBLIC RECREATION

TRAIL PURPOSES, LEASE/PERMIT/LICENCE # 347498

Electoral Area “I”

2563 GREEN LAKE RD

2575 GREEN LAKE RD

2580 GREEN LAKE RD

2584 GREEN LAKE RD

2622 GREEN LAKE RD

2625 GREEN LAKE RD

2628 GREEN LAKE RD

2629 GREEN LAKE RD

2674 GREEN LAKE RD

2711 GREEN LAKE RD

2735 GREEN LAKE RD

2825 GREEN LAKE RD

2835 GREEN LAKE RD

2845 GREEN LAKE RD

DISTRICT LOT 2038S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PT OF FEDERAL GRAZING LEASE -

42901-7

LOT B, PLAN KAP82534, DISTRICT LOT 1708S 2470S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT

PARCEL A, PLAN KAP55071, DISTRICT LOT 522S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, MAHONEY

LAKE ECOLOGICAL RESERVE OIC 0591 APR 30/96

PARCEL B, PLAN KAP55071, DISTRICT LOT 3823S, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, MAHONEY

LAKE ECOLOGICAL RESERVE OIC 0591 APR 30/96

PART NE1/4, SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 53, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, FEDERAL GRAZING

LEASE 42901-8

SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 53, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION S 1/2 OF NW 1/4,

ALSO KNOWN AS D L 1005 LEASE 42901-6

SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 53, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION SW 1/4, ALSO KNOWN

AS D L 1005 LEASE 42901-6

SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 53, SIMILKAMEEN DIV OF YALE LAND DISTRICT, PORTION SE 1/4, PT OF

FEDERAL GRAZING LEASE -42901-7

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

 Prepare for the evacuation order.

 Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area,

should an Evacuation Order be called while separated.

 Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence with family or friends, if

possible – commercial/hotel accommodation may not be available.

 Pack essential items such as:

 government-issued ID

 medications

 eyeglasses

 valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information)

 immediate care needs for dependents and

 if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

 Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbors, if assistance is needed.

 Consider evacuating, call the ESS at 250-486-1890 to discuss your

options.

 Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

 Pet owners and hobby farmers with concerns for their animals may

contact:

 Animal Emergency Response Team (ALERT): 250-809-7152

 Commercial Farmers contact the RDOS EOC 250-490-4225

 Arrange transportation for all your household members.

 Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

 If transportation assistance is needed, contact the RDOS EOC

250-490-4225.

 Please store your Fire Arms in accordance with Section 118 of the Fire Arms Act.

 Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating. Monitor news sources

including Voyent Alert.

 Pre-register at ess.gov.bc.ca

 You will need to either attend a reception center or call 250-486-1890 if the ALERT

is expanded to an ORDER for immediate ESS services.