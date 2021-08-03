Evacuation Alerts Due to Garrison Lake Fire

Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act, an Evacuation ALERT has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) due to the Garrison Lake wildfire (K62088).

The Evacuation Alert is in effect for the range area between the communities of Kennedy Lake and Eastgate.

An Evacuation Alert prepares residents to evacuate the area should an Evacuation Order be issued.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) and the RDOS are actively monitoring the situation and should conditions deteriorate, Evacuation Orders may be issued. As much advance notice as possible will be provided prior to an Evacuation Order, however you may receive limited notice to due changing conditions.

Proactive measures to prepare for an Evacuation Order are strongly advised.

Proactive measures to prepare for an Evacuation Order are strongly advised. Information on responsibility during an alert are included in this notice.

All evacuees should register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca

Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible. Take pets with you if you can.

For ESS information, please call: 250-486-1890

If you have pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted, please contact Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) for support: 250-809-7152

Visit the RDOS EOC website for resource links and information updates: https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca/resources/