Evacuation Alerts from Knox Mountain wildfire rescinded

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has rescinded the remaining Evacuation Alerts for the Knox Mountain wildfire, as well as the State of Local Emergency which has been in effect since July 1, 2023.

The low-intensity fire is under control at 6.5 hectares. Kelowna Fire Department continue to remain on scene at Knox Mountain to manage several hots spots.

The majority of Knox Mountain Park remains closed. While the City of Kelowna wants residents to be able to access and utilize our outdoor amenities public safety is the priority. Hazards remain in the areas that no longer have an active fire, such as sink holes caused by burning tree roots.

“While the fire is now under control, we would like to remind our residents that this is still an active fire and in areas the fire is no longer burning there are still potential hazards,” said Sandra Follack, Deputy Fire Chief, Kelowna Fire Department. “We appreciate the public’s patience and for helping with firefighting efforts by remaining away from the areas of Knox Mountain Park that were part of the active fire as crews continue fire suppression efforts.”

City of Kelowna staff will be in the park on Today identifying and mitigation hazards and assessing damage to infrastructure.

A map showing the status of Knox Mountain Park can be found at: cordemergency.ca/map

Emergency response personnel request that the public: