Evacuation Alerts from Winnifred Creek Fire

Based upon the recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, an Evacuation Alert has been issued by Regional District North Okanagan (RDNO) at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) due to a wildfire on the East Kettle River Fire Service Road, Keefer Lake Road (#K42042).

Because of the potential danger to life and health including a threat to infrastructure, the RDNO has issued an Evacuation Alert for the following areas:

Highway 6, 15km east of Cherryville – 25km east of Cherryville

East Kettle River FSR, Kettle River Mainline Rd, Keefer Lake Rd, including Keefer Lake Area.

See map of Evacuation Alert area attached.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises, property or recreational areas within the mapped region should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Please note: This map is not specific to any particular address within the shown evacuation alert boundary, but a general guideline. Any property in close proximity to the wildland should be prepared, and ready to evacuate during threatened times.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO: