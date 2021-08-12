Evacuation Alerts issued for portions of Spallumcheen

Update: August 12 13:15 p.m.

Based on the recommendation of BC Wildfire, on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:30 hrs the Township of Spallumcheen has issued an Evacuation Alert. Please see detailed information regarding Evacuation Alert area below:

• Round lake Rd • Grandview Flats Rd (south side)

• Grandview Flats Rd North

• Grandview Flats Rd South

• Page Rd

• Miller Rd

• Evans Rd

• Corkscrew Rd

• Otter Lake Rd south of Grandview Flats Rd (1401 Otter Lake Rd and lower)

• St Anne’s Rd

• Larkin Cross Rd

• Clinton Rd

• Pine Ridge Rd

• Pine Ridge Pl

• Larkin Pl

• Otterlake Cross Rd (the west side, south of 705)

• 1239 Thomas Hays Rd

• 9221 to 9728 Highway 97

• Golfview Place

• Northwind Drive

• Mendenhall Rd

• Overlook Pl

• Stepping Stones Rd

• Stepping Stones Cres

• 8400 Old Kamloops Rd

• L&A Cross Rd

Information online by clicking here

Thursday, August 12 10:43 a.m.

Based on the recommendation of BC Wildfire, on Thursday, August 12 at 10:30 hrs the township of Spallumcheen has issued an Evacuation Alert including the all of the following areas:

Round Lake Rd

South Side of Grandview Flats Rd

All of Grandview Flats Rd North

Page Rd to the Southern boundary of Spallumcheen

All of Stepping Stones

All of Larkin Cross Road

The next update will be issued by the Township at 13:00 hrs Thursday August 12.

Information online by clicking here