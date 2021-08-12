Evacuation Alerts issued for portions of Spallumcheen
Update: August 12 13:15 p.m.
Based on the recommendation of BC Wildfire, on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:30 hrs the Township of Spallumcheen has issued an Evacuation Alert. Please see detailed information regarding Evacuation Alert area below:
• Round lake Rd • Grandview Flats Rd (south side)
• Grandview Flats Rd North
• Grandview Flats Rd South
• Page Rd
• Miller Rd
• Evans Rd
• Corkscrew Rd
• Otter Lake Rd south of Grandview Flats Rd (1401 Otter Lake Rd and lower)
• St Anne’s Rd
• Larkin Cross Rd
• Clinton Rd
• Pine Ridge Rd
• Pine Ridge Pl
• Larkin Pl
• Otterlake Cross Rd (the west side, south of 705)
• 1239 Thomas Hays Rd
• 9221 to 9728 Highway 97
• Golfview Place
• Northwind Drive
• Mendenhall Rd
• Overlook Pl
• Stepping Stones Rd
• Stepping Stones Cres
• 8400 Old Kamloops Rd
• L&A Cross Rd
Information online by clicking here
Thursday, August 12 10:43 a.m.
Based on the recommendation of BC Wildfire, on Thursday, August 12 at 10:30 hrs the township of Spallumcheen has issued an Evacuation Alert including the all of the following areas:
- Round Lake Rd
- South Side of Grandview Flats Rd
- All of Grandview Flats Rd North
- Page Rd to the Southern boundary of Spallumcheen
- All of Stepping Stones
- All of Larkin Cross Road
The next update will be issued by the Township at 13:00 hrs Thursday August 12.
Information online by clicking here