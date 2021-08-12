iHeartRadio

29°C
Evacuation Alerts issued for portions of Spallumcheen

Wildfire Update

Update:  August 12 13:15 p.m. 

Based on the recommendation of BC Wildfire, on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:30 hrs the Township of Spallumcheen has issued an Evacuation Alert. Please see detailed information regarding Evacuation Alert area below:

• Round lake Rd • Grandview Flats Rd (south side)

• Grandview Flats Rd North

• Grandview Flats Rd South

• Page Rd

• Miller Rd

• Evans Rd

• Corkscrew Rd

• Otter Lake Rd south of Grandview Flats Rd (1401 Otter Lake Rd and lower)

• St Anne’s Rd

• Larkin Cross Rd

• Clinton Rd

• Pine Ridge Rd

• Pine Ridge Pl

• Larkin Pl

• Otterlake Cross Rd (the west side, south of 705)

• 1239 Thomas Hays Rd

• 9221 to 9728 Highway 97

• Golfview Place

• Northwind Drive

• Mendenhall Rd

• Overlook Pl

• Stepping Stones Rd

• Stepping Stones Cres

• 8400 Old Kamloops Rd

• L&A Cross Rd

Information online by clicking here

Thursday, August 12 10:43 a.m.

Based on the recommendation of BC Wildfire, on Thursday, August 12 at 10:30 hrs the township of Spallumcheen has issued an Evacuation Alert including the all of the following areas:

  • Round Lake Rd
  • South Side of Grandview Flats Rd
  • All of Grandview Flats Rd North
  • Page Rd to the Southern boundary of Spallumcheen
  • All of Stepping Stones
  • All of Larkin Cross Road

The next update will be issued by the Township at 13:00 hrs Thursday August 12.

Information online by clicking here

