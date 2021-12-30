Evacuation alerts issued for rural properties around Princeton and Keremeos due to flooding

EOC Update: Evacuation Alert issued for Electoral Area “G” (Rural Keremeos)

Due to the threat of flooding as a result of ice jams on the Similkameen River, and because of the potential danger to life, health, and property damage, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has issued an Evacuation Alert for the properties listed in Schedule 1 and shown in Schedule 2.

Schedule 1 – List of Properties

3455 HIGHWAY 3

3491 HIGHWAY 3

EOC Update: Evacuation Alert issued for Electoral Area “H” (Rural Princeton)

List of Properties

1260 HIGHWAY 3

1264 HIGHWAY 3

1306 HIGHWAY 3