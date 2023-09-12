Evacuation alerts rescinded for Westbank First Nation and some areas of West Kelowna

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, in consultation with the BC Wildfire Service and West Kelowna Fire Rescue, is rescinding the evacuation alerts in all remaining areas of Westbank First Nation and in some areas in the City of West Kelowna including some sections of the following neighbourhoods:

• Lower Glenrosa

• Smith Creek and Westbank Centre

• Shannon Lake

• West Kelowna Business Park

To view the map of areas remaining under evacuation order and alert, please visit cordemergency.ca.

No further evacuation orders or alerts are expected to be downgraded or rescinded tonight.

Residents are reminded that evacuation orders and alerts remain in place in parts of the City of West Kelowna and Central Okanagan West Electoral Area closest to the active McDougal Creek Wildfire and in areas hardest hit by the wildfire.

Crews are working diligently to remove hazards, restore infrastructure and reduce fire risks to make remaining evacuation order areas safe for return. The public is reminded, for their safety and that of fire crews, not to enter areas under evacuation order. Many areas still exist where active firefighting is underway and ongoing dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose risks.

