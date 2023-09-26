Evacuation Alerts rescinded to All Clear across the Shuswap
The Evacuation Alerts, issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District through the Shuswap Emergency Program due to a wildfire burning in Electoral Area F and G of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District have been rescinded to ALL CLEAR:
- For properties in the unincorporated areas known as Sorrento, this includes the:
- Sorrento Alert issued on September 2, 2023;
- Sorrento and Little River Alert issued on August 25, 2023
- For properties in the unincorporated areas known as Celista, Magna Bay, Scotch Creek, Lee Creek, Lower East Adams Lake and Tsútswecw Provincial Park, including all Alerts issued on September 6, 2023;
- Except for properties which have been severely impacted by wildfire and have sustained structure loss. These properties remain on an Evacuation Order, which were issued on September 6, 2023. For more information on these specific properties see the Shuswap Emergency Program Dashboard.