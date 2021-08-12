Evacuation and ESS Reception Centre update: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon continues to monitor the White Rock Lake fire and is in close contact with BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) regarding the fire’s activity and potential impacts within Vernon’s municipal boundary.

BCWS reports the cooler temperatures we’ve experienced this week have helped with the firefighting efforts, but the White Rock Lake fire remains active and is still listed as ‘out of control.’

An Evacuation Alert remains in place for a portion of the City of Vernon and Environment Canada is forecasting increased temperatures for the remainder of the week, near or above 35 degrees Celsius.

Residents in all parts of Vernon are encouraged to remain vigilant, be prepared and continue monitoring updates from the City on its website and social media channels, from the BC Wildfire Service’s updates, and to continue following local news updates.

A list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) regarding emergency preparedness, evacuation information, and where to find updates on the White Rock Lake fire is available on the City of Vernon website.

An Evacuation ALERT remains in place for the following areas of Vernon:

Canadian Lakeview Estates

Adventure Bay

Tronson Road between 8125 to 9280

The Alert remains in place out of an abundance of caution and in consideration of the weather forecast for the next few days.

Vernon ESS Reception Centre information

The City of Vernon ESS Reception Centre continues to receive evacuees from neighbouring communities who have been displaced due to the White Rock Lake fire.

The Reception Centre is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, until further notice, at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre at 3409 35th Avenue.

Staff and volunteers have been working diligently to assist evacuees as quickly as possible. Processing times have varied due to the number of people needing to access the Centre’s services, so the City thanks everyone for their patience and understanding as applications and requests for referrals are being processed.

For those attending the Reception Centre, please note:

All evacuees should register online with ESS Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services.

Commercial accommodations in Vernon are extremely limited at this time. Please make arrangements to stay with family or friends, if possible. Anyone looking to book commercial accommodations will be best served to look well outside the municipal boundary.

