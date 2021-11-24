Evacuation for one property in RDOS
Press release:
Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act, an Evacuation ORDER has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) for one address due to immediate danger to life and property due to flooding along the Similkameen River in Electoral Area “H”, evacuation of property in Schedule 1 is to commence immediately.
RCMP and Search and Rescue will be expediting this action.
The Evacuation Order in effect for the following property - 600 East Similkameen Road.
Please visit the RDOS EOC website for resource links and information updates:
https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca/resources/
