Evacuation for one property in RDOS

Press release:

Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act, an Evacuation ORDER has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) for one address due to immediate danger to life and property due to flooding along the Similkameen River in Electoral Area “H”, evacuation of property in Schedule 1 is to commence immediately.

RCMP and Search and Rescue will be expediting this action.

The Evacuation Order in effect for the following property - 600 East Similkameen Road.

Please visit the RDOS EOC website for resource links and information updates:

https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca/resources/