iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Evacuation for one property in RDOS

flooding_Similkameen

Press release:

Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act, an Evacuation ORDER has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) for one address due to immediate danger to life and property due to flooding along the Similkameen River in Electoral Area “H”, evacuation of property in Schedule 1 is to commence immediately.

RCMP and Search and Rescue will be expediting this action.

The Evacuation Order in effect for the following property - 600 East Similkameen Road.

Please visit the RDOS EOC website for resource links and information updates:

https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca/resources/

 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175