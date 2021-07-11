Evacuation order/alert for Okanagan Falls wildfire

Update: 12:00 a.m., July 12

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has issued an evacuation order for 77 properties and an evacuation alert for 600 properties in Electoral Area "D".

A State of Local Emergency has been declared in the area. It starts immediately on July 11, 2021 and will remain in force for seven days (July 17, 2021) at midnight unless revoked by order of Regional District of OkanaganSimilkameen or the Minister responsible.

The Thomas Creek fire started Sunday afternoon, approixmately 1.5 kilometres east of Skaha Lake. It is currently at 500 hectares and burning out of control.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding with eight personnel, two helicopters and multiple pieces of heavy equipment. Crews will remain on the fire overnight.

You can check the RDOS website for Evacuation Orders and Alerts, and for resource links and information upates.

RDOS Emergency Operations Centre: 250-490-4225.

Update: 4:04 p.m. July 11

The BC Wildifre Service is responding to the Thomas Creek wildfire located approximately 1.5km east of Skaha Lake.

A tweet at 3:28p.m reads "This incident is estimated at 20 ha and is classified as Out of Control. 7 BCWS personnel are responding with assistance from air tankers and 2 helicopters."

The Regional District of the South Okanagan-Similkameen has activated the Emergency Operations Centre.

Original: 3:34 p.m., Jul 11

A new wildfire has started near Okanagan Falls. The BC Wildfire Service estimates it to be 0.50 hectares with the suspected cause unknown.

The Regional District of th South Okanagan Similkameen is also monitoring the blaze near McLean Creek RD in Electoral Area D.

No Evacuation Alerts have been issued but one residents post on Facebook suggests the fire is about a mile out from rural properties.

Firefighters conducting initial attack with ground and air assets.

Eastside Rd in in OK Falls is closed at Maclean Creek Rd and Maple. Officials asking the public to avoid the area and watch for emergency crews and traffic control.

