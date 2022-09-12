Evacuation order dropped for properties near Jack Creek wildfire

As the BC Wildfire Service has designated the Jack Creek wildfire as ‘being held’, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded the Evacuation Alert for 17 properties along Maxwell Road (4305-4495) in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

While the Evacuation Alert has been rescinded, residents and visitors in the Central Okanagan are reminded the fire hazard is high and conditions are dry. If you see smoke from a wildfire, report it at *5555 from a cell phone or 1-800-663-5555. If there is threat to life call 9-1-1.

A regional campfire ban remains in effect in Central Okanagan fire jurisdictions. All campfires are prohibited in the City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country, District of Peachland, Westbank First Nation and the Central Okanagan East and West Electoral Areas serviced by the Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside and Wilson’s Landing fire departments. Campfires are not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre reminds all residents to be preparded for any possible emergency. Visit cordemergency.ca, for regional public emergency and preparedness information, including links to useful provincial and federal emergency resources such as PreparedBC, BC Wildfire Service, Emergency Management BC and Air Quality readings.

Be sure to sign-up to receive timely updates directly to your inbox about emergency incidents. The Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre also provides information on Facebook at facebook.com/CORDEmergency and Twitter at twitter.com/CO_Emerg.