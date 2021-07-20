Evacuation Order due to Bunting Road Fire

Based upon the recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) has declared a state of local emergency an Evacuation ORDER has been issued by Regional District North Okanagan (RDNO) at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) due to the Bunting Road wildfire on the east side of Mabel Lake (#K41561).

Members of the local police department and other applicable agencies will be expediting this action. The RDNO does not expect that the Evacuation ORDER will be lifted in the short term, and evacuees will not have access to their houses while the order is in place, therefore bring your pets and important items with you.

Because of the immediate danger to life safety the Evacuation ORDER is in effect for the following areas:

10,000 block -17,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service road, aka Lumby Mabel Lake Road, including properties known as Cottonwoods

IF YOU ARE IN THIS AREA, YOU MUST LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY

What you should do:

Follow the travel route provided below, and follow these instructions: Travel south on Mabel Lake Forest Service Road, aka Lumby Mabel Lake Road to the Village of Lumby (approximately 50 km). Turn west towards Vernon on Highway 6 to Coldstream (Vernon) (approx. 20 km) Register as an evacuee at the RDNO’s Office at 9848 Aberdeen Rd, Coldstream, BC V1B 2K9. Evacuees can also register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/

Important: leave the area before registering

