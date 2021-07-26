Evacuation Order due to wildfire near Two Mile Road amended

Update: Monday, July 26, 2021

The Evacuation Order issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, through the Shuswap Emergency Program, due to a wildfire burning near Two Mile Road near the boundary of the District of Sicamous and Electoral Area E is hereby amended:

The Evacuation Order has been partially rescinded for some areas effective Monday, July 26, 2021 at 10:00 Hours. All homes in the rescind area revert to Evacuation Alert status and residents must remain ready to leave their homes again on short notice.

The areas now downgraded to Evacuation Alert status are as follows:

All residences within the District of Sicamous that lie to the south of the Trans-Canada Highway (BC Highway 1) south of Stadnicki Road, and east of Sicamous Narrows and Mara Lake.

This Includes those areas east of Highway 97A southward to, and including, the community of Swansea Point.

UPDATE: 6:45 p.m. July 25

Two Mile Fire

Fire remains at an estimated 1,000+ Hectares.

BC Wildfire Service still has 28 firefighters working the fire, Structure Protection Units (SPU) remain on scene and have day and night crews set up. Highway 97A remains closed. There are no changes to evacuation orders and alerts.

At a community meeting today, BCWS reps reported making excellent progress on the fire protection efforts today, however, higher winds are in the forecast and may negatively affect fire behaviour.

Thank you to everyone who participated in today’s Community Meeting in Sicamous to discuss the Two Mile Fire.

Unfortunately, due to technical difficulties today’s meeting was not able to be recorded. We will be providing a written update as soon as possible on the CSRD website.

Hunakwa Lake Fire

The best estimate from BC Wildfire on fire size is 2,000+ hectares.

Getting accurate mapping is currently difficult due to the smoke conditions hampering the aerial surveys. Aircraft could not fly for much of the day due to smoke. The fire is headed in a Northeastern slope driven direction. Right now, the southern portion of the fire is moving slowly south.

There are no changes to evacuation orders and alerts.

Three Valley Lake

The fire remains at 60 hectares.

SPUs remain mobilized with sprinklers in place.

CP Rail has been using their trains to spray vegetation with water and fire retardant to protect the line.

