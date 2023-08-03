Evacuation Order expanded

Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act, an EVACUATION ORDER has been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre. A wildfire burning near Lower East Adams Lake in the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) is causing an immediate danger to life, health and property in Electoral Area F of the CSRD. The EVACUATION ORDER is in effect for the following area previously on Alert:

ALL PROPERTIES FROM 2597 TO 2741 RAWSON ROAD,

CSRD ELECTORAL AREA F

This affects the 55 properties previously on Evacuation Alert.

See attached map for details.

YOU MUST LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Please proceed immediately to the Adams Lake Ferry to leave the area.



Report immediately to the Reception Centre at Quaaout Lodge, located at 1663 Little Shuswap Lake Road, Chase.



If you need assistance with transportation from the area, call 250-833-3350.



Close and lock all windows and doors. Shut off gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.



Gather your family. Take pets in pet kennels or on a leash.



Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, keys and grab-and-go bag) only if they are immediately available.



Do not use more vehicles than needed. If time permits, check with neighbours and assist those with special needs.

Regularly monitor the CSRD website, www.csrd.bc.ca, the Shuswap Emergency Program’s (SEP) webpage at www.shuswapemergency.ca, the Shuswap Emergency on Facebook and Twitter, the CSRD's Facebook, Twitter platforms or local news sources for up-to-date and accurate information. Sign up for Alertable, our emergency mass notification system, at www.csrd.bc.ca/alertable