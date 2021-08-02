Evacuation order for White Rock Lake wildfire

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan has issued an evacuation order for the White Rock Lake wildfire.

This includes properties along North Westside Road and for all properties in Westshore Estates.

Properties on Evacuation Order include:

11100 Antler Road

801 Beau Park Road

11000 Bouleau Lake Road

Select properties on Bouleau Lake Road (no civic address, please see map)

980 Gates Road

10780 Whiteman Creek Road

11140 Whiteman Creek Road

Select properties on Whiteman Creek Road (no civic address, please see map).

All properties in Westshore Estates

A detailed map is available showing affected properties at cordemergency.ca.

An Emergency Support Services Centre has been set up for evacuated residents at 1480 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna.

All residents in the properties on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately, be prepared to be away from their homes for an extended period of time, and report to Emergency Social Services (ESS).