Evacuation Order near Three Valley Lake

UPDATE 12:45 p.m. July 20

An Evacuation Order has been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre due to an immediate danger to life safety caused by a wildfire burning near Three Valley Lake in Electoral Area E.

YOU MUST LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

There is limited commercial lodging available at this time. If your property is your primary residence and you cannot stay with family or friends, please report to the Reception Centre at the Sicamous and District Seniors Centre, located at 1091 Shuswap Avenue, Sicamous to register.

Residents can assist the registration process by self-registering with Emergency Support Services online through this link: https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ You can also search this on Google using the term BC Evacuation Registration and Assistance. When registering, please indicate your community as Three Valley Gap .

. If you need assistance with transportation from the area, advise the individual providing this notice or call 250.833.3350.

Close and lock all windows and doors. Shut off gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Gather your family. Take pets in pet kennels or on a leash.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, keys and grab-and-go bag) only if they are immediately available.

Do not use more vehicles than needed. If time permits, check with neighbours and assist those with special needs.

Regularly monitor the CSRD website, www.csrd.bc.ca, the Shuswap Emergency Program’s (SEP) webpage at www.shuswapemergency.ca, the Shuswap Emergency on Facebook and Twitter, the CSRD's Facebook, Twitter platforms or local news sources for information.

ORIGINAL STORY 2:46 p.m. July 19

Columbia Shuswap Regional District has issued an evacuation alert near Three Valley Lake west of Revelstoke.

A lightning caused fire in the area is burning out of control at 60 hectares.

The alert includes the area bordering the North side of the Trans-Canada Highway.

An Evacuation Alert is an advance warning about a potential threat to life and/or property.

Residents will be given as much notice as possible prior to an evacuation.