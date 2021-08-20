Evacuation Order rescind to Alert - Crazy Creek Gorge FSR

Press release:

Friday, August 20, 2021 12:00 hours

The Evacuation ORDER issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) through the Shuswap Emergency Program for properties in the Electoral Area E due to a wildfire burning near Crazy Creek Gorge FSR is hereby RESCINDED effective Friday, August 20, 2021 at 12:00 Hours.

The property in the rescind area reverts to Evacuation Alert status and residents or visitors must remain ready to leave again on short notice.

The area now downgraded to Evacuation Alert status is as follows:

All residences located at Pete Martin Bay and Queest Village, and including those properties approximately 1.5 km south of Queest Village in CSRD Electoral Area E.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO WHEN RETURNING HOME AFTER AN EVACUATION

Pay attention to any directions given by local authorities

Pack some supplies, like bottled water, flashlight, garbage bags, closed toed-shoes, a first-aid kit, gloves

Walk the perimeter. Take note of any out-of-place wiring, gas smells or loose debris. If you notice downed power lines or a gas small contact BC Hydro or Fortis before entering your house.

Enter your house carefully and check the main power breaker

When in doubt, throw it out. Food and drinks may need to be tossed when you return home, especially due to the frequent power outages in the area.

Photograph any damage. This can help with home insurance claims.

Contact your insurance broker regarding damage or additional expenses that may be covered.

Regularly monitor the CSRD website, www.csrd.bc.ca, the Shuswap Emergency Program’s (SEP) webpage at www.shuswapemergency.ca, the Shuswap Emergency on Facebook and Twitter, the CSRD's Facebook, Twitter platforms. Or sign up for Alertable, our new emergency mass notification system, at https://www.csrd.bc.ca/alertable

For update on wildfire information, see the BC Wildfire Service at www.bcwildfire.ca

For updates on road conditions, see DriveBC at www.drivebc.ca