Evacuation order rescinded: alert remains for Okanagan Falls wildfire (UPDATE: 11AM July 13)

UPDATE: 11 a.m. July 13

The wildfire fight continues but there has been progress.

The blaze now estimated at 900 hectares but it's burning away from homes and other structures.

An evacuation alert remains in place.

The RCMP had to launch their police boat into Skaha Lake yesterday to keep leisure boaters clear of helicopters and skimmers picking up water.

UPDATE: 2:44 a.m. July 13

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) advises that the Thomas Creek Wildfire Evacuation Order for 77 properties issued on July 11, 2021 has been Rescinded. The area previously under Evacuation Order is now on Evacuation Alert. All 627 properties previously under Evacuation Alert will remain under Evacuation Alert.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should an Evacuation Order be issued. Property owners will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an Evacuation Order, however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

BC Wildfire Service and the RDOS EOC are actively assessing the situation and should conditions deteriorate, Evacuation Orders may be issued for affected residents.

The Evacuation Alert is in effect for the following addresses:

3926 ALLENDALE LK RD

3966 ALLENDALE LK RD

3986 ALLENDALE LK RD

3800 ALLENDALE LK RD

3808 ALLENDALE LK RD

3824 ALLENDALE LK RD

3810 ALLENDALE LK RD

3816 ALLENDALE LK RD

3821 ALLENDALE LK RD

3841 ALLENDALE LK RD

3805 ALLENDALE LK RD

3751 ALLENDALE LK RD

1066 CHAPMAN RD

1126 CHAPMAN RD

1075 CHAPMAN RD

1524 CHAPMAN RD

1544 CHAPMAN RD

1580 CHAPMAN RD

1602 CHAPMAN RD

1590 CHAPMAN RD

1551 CHAPMAN RD

1545 CHAPMAN RD

99 EASTSIDE RD

197 HARKIN CREEK RD

158 HARKIN CREEK RD

192 HARKIN CREEK RD

182 HARKIN CREEK RD

163 HARKIN CREEK RD

450 MATHESON RD

3580 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3515 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3546 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3741 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3745 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3766 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3786 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3826 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3773 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3789 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3803 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3848 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3848 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3815 MCLEAN CREEK RD

4077 MCLEAN CREEK RD

4075 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3893 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3860 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3875 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3846 MCLEAN CREEK RD

4115 MCLEAN CREEK RD

4129 MCLEAN CREEK RD

4137 MCLEAN CREEK RD

4145 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3670 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3655 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3651 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3682 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3706 MCLEAN CREEK RD

3701 MCLEAN CREEK RD

4070 MCLEAN CREEK RD

4070 MCLEAN CREEK RD

4062 MCLEAN CREEK RD

4070 MCLEAN CREEK RD

4084 MCLEAN CREEK RD

4094 MCLEAN CREEK RD

4112 MCLEAN CREEK RD

All properties under an Evacuation Alert are asked to register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance.

If you have pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted, please contact Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) for support: 250-809-7152.

Please avoid the area from Heritage Hills to Skaha Estates including Eastside Road and Skaha Lake, due to ongoing operations.

Boaters and pleasure craft operators are reminded to avoid Skaha Lake to allow air crews conduct operations safely.

UPDATE: 2:27 p.m. July 12

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) continues to monitor the Thomas Creek wildfire in Electoral Area “D”, and the potential threat to life and property.

On July 11, 2021, an Evacuation Order, Evacuation Alert and State of Local Emergency (SOLE) were issued by the RDOS. The EOC will continue working with BC Wildfire Service to provide updates.

Currently, the Thomas Creek wildfire is considered out of control, and estimated at 500 hectares. The wildfire does not currently post an imminent risk to structures.

If you are under an Evacuation ORDER and ALERT, please register online with the Emergency Support Services Evacuee Registration and Assistance tool.

Please contact your insurance company to confirm your coverage.

Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends.

If you require services, please visit the ESS Reception Centre at 199 Ellis Street, Penticton.

ESS information: 250-486-1890. (8:00 am – 6:00 pm)

If you have pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted, please call Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) for support: 250-809-7152.

Please avoid the area from Heritage Hills to Skaha Estates including Eastside Road and Skaha Lake, due to ongoing operations.

Boaters and pleasure craft operators are reminded to avoid Skaha Lake to allow air crews conduct operations safely.

Thank you to BC Wildfire Service, local fire departments, RCMP, PENSAR, BC Ambulance, Interior Health, Penticton Indian Band, Emergency Support Services volunteers and the City of Penticton as well as local and regional media.

The RDOS understands this is a challenging time for residents, business owners and visitors. Your cooperation and understanding is appreciated.

Issued by EOC Director

UPDATE: 12:00 a.m. July 12

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has issued an evacuation order for 77 properties and an evacuation alert for 600 properties in Electoral Area "D".

A State of Local Emergency has been declared in the area. It starts immediately on July 11, 2021 and will remain in force for seven days (July 17, 2021) at midnight unless revoked by order of Regional District of OkanaganSimilkameen or the Minister responsible.

The Thomas Creek fire started Sunday afternoon, approixmately 1.5 kilometres east of Skaha Lake. It is currently at 500 hectares and burning out of control.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding with eight personnel, two helicopters and multiple pieces of heavy equipment. Crews will remain on the fire overnight.

You can check the RDOS website for Evacuation Orders and Alerts, and for resource links and information upates.

RDOS Emergency Operations Centre: 250-490-4225.

UPDATE: 4:04 p.m. July 11

The BC Wildifre Service is responding to the Thomas Creek wildfire located approximately 1.5km east of Skaha Lake.

A tweet at 3:28p.m reads "This incident is estimated at 20 ha and is classified as Out of Control. 7 BCWS personnel are responding with assistance from air tankers and 2 helicopters."

The Regional District of the South Okanagan-Similkameen has activated the Emergency Operations Centre.

ORIGINAL: 3:34 p.m. July 11

A new wildfire has started near Okanagan Falls. The BC Wildfire Service estimates it to be 0.50 hectares with the suspected cause unknown.

The Regional District of th South Okanagan Similkameen is also monitoring the blaze near McLean Creek RD in Electoral Area D.

No Evacuation Alerts have been issued but one residents post on Facebook suggests the fire is about a mile out from rural properties.

Firefighters conducting initial attack with ground and air assets.

Eastside Rd in in OK Falls is closed at Maclean Creek Rd and Maple. Officials asking the public to avoid the area and watch for emergency crews and traffic control.

Links for more information about fires in general

EmergencyInfoBC Online source for emergency alerts

DriveBC Road conditions and closures

BC Air Quality The Air Quality Health Index is a health protection tool that is designed to help you make decisions to protect your health by limiting short-term exposure to air pollution and adjusting your activity levels during increased levels of air pollution.