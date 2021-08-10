Evacuation Order RESCINDED for Irish Creek Road

Press release: Aug 10 10:28 a.m.

The Evacuation Order issued for the west side of Irish Creek Road within Electoral Area ‘B’ by the Regional District of North Okanagan through the Emergency Operations Centre due to the danger to life safety caused by the White Rock Lake wildfire has now been rescinded.

All homes in the rescind area revert to Evacuation ALERT status and residents must remain ready to leave their homes again on short notice if the fire situation changes.

The area downgraded to Evacuation Alert status includes 20 properties on the west side of Irish Creek Road and Beatrice Road that are not within the Okanagan Indian Band IR#1.

Addresses include:

257, 259, 280, 300, 304, 306, 396, 398, 424, 570, 576, 590, 610, 614, 620, 640, 644, 664, 668, 678 of Irish Creek Road

Please see the attached map.

An Evacuation Order may need to be re-issued and, if deemed necessary, the Evacuation Order process with re-commence. While residents return to their homes and remain on Evacuation Alert, the following should be considered in preparation if a subsequent Evacuation Order be issued.



WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Locate family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area should an Evacuation Order be called while separated.

Pack essential items such as government issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

Prepare to move persons with disabilities, children or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

Arrange transportation for all household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating.

Monitor the news, radio and online sources for information on evacuation orders and location of Reception Centres.

The Evacuation ORDER issued for the remaining properties in Electoral Area ‘B’ located on the west side of Okanagan Lake remains in effect including:

10, 464 of Whiteman Creek Road

442, 503, 545, 550, 560, 651, 655, 659, 661, 730, 735, 801, 809, 878, 890, 901, 1001, 1070, 1075, 1135, 1195, 1221, 1250, 1470 of Six Mile Creek Road

351, 425, 252, 631, 635, 400 block of Nashwito Road

485, 17, 65 of Cain Road

1100 Bouleau Lake Road

75, 79, 305, 311, 315 of Beau Park Road

10, 15, 50, 93 of Banks Road

221, 225, 235, 267, 278 Siwash Creek Road

All premises on Bouleau Lake

All premises on Pinaus Lake

Further information will be issued as updates are received from the BC Wildfire Service. RDNO residents are encouraged to visit www.rdno.ca, and the RDNO Facebook page for more information. A detailed map of all Evacuation Alerts and Orders in the area can be found at EmergencyMapBC.