Evacuation order update for Nk’Mip Creek wildfire

UPDATE: July 28 9:20a.m.

The Evacuation Alert issued on July 20, 2021 expires at midnight and at this time will not be extended.

It includes all properties North of Highway 3, East of Cottonwood Dr. and West of 45th Street

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. July 27

An Evacuation Order has been rescinded for eight properties identified within the Nk’Mip Creek area of Electoral Area A.

Due to the continued threat of fire and potential to expand back into this area, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) now notifies those properties identified in Schedule 1 that Evacuation Alert remains in place.

An Evacuation Alert means being prepared to evacuate your property immediately.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuations; you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

List of properties:

1201 HIGHWAY 3

1205 HIGHWAY 3

1501 HIGHWAY 3

1551 HIGHWAY 3

1605 HIGHWAY 3

1721 HIGHWAY 3

1155 HIGHWAY 3

