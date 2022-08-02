Evacuation orders and alerts for Keremeos Creek Wildfire

The Keremeos Creek fire has grown to more than 22 square kilometres since it was first spotted on Friday. Erick Thompson, information officer with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen emergency operations centre, says a small, unoccupied cabin has been destroyed and structure protection crews are working to protect other properties threatened by the flames.

The B-C Wildfire Service says weather in the area was slightly cooler Monday and is forecast to remain cooler this week, giving firefighters a possible advantage.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) has issued the following Evacuation Alerts and Orders due to the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

Electoral Area G and I

Evacuation Order: 324 properties

Evacuation Alert: 438 properties

August 1, 2022

Evacuation AlertExpanded Alert Area

Evacuation OrderSheep Creek Road south to Olalla along Highway 3

Evacuation Order Apex Mountain Village

Evacuation Alert Expanded Alert Area

July 30, 2022

Evacuation Order North Sheep Creek Road Area

Evacuation Alert North of Highway 3 and Apex Mountain Area

July 29, 2022

Evacuation Order Green Mountain Road in the vicinity of Ford Lake

Evacuation Alert Green Mountain Road in the vicinity of Ford Lake

Important Notes:

If you are in an area under Evacuation Alert, please make arrangements to relocate animals or livestock.

Contact ALERT (Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team for assistance: 250-809-7152

The RDOS is aware of volatile wildfire conditions, which are visible from properties in the Keremeos Area, including Olalla. If conditions become worse or threaten homes, BC Wildfire Service will make recommendations to expand Evacuation Alert or Order areas.

Please maintain situational awareness by monitoring BC Wildfire Service and RDOS websites and social media channels.

For information about the Keremeos Creek Wildfire, please visit BCWildfire.ca.

For the latest updates on Evacuation Alerts and Orders, please visit emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

Emergency Support Services (ESS) 250-486-1890

If you are on an Evacuation ALERT or ORDER, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, please self-register for ESS. Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA): ess.gov.bc.ca

A reception centre is set up at Princess Margaret Secondary, 120 Green Ave., Penticton if you require immediate assistance.

Hours: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Due to a shortage of commercial/hotel accommodation, consider arranging to stay with family or friends if possible.

Take pets with you

If you need transportation assistance, please call 250-490-4231

If you have insurance, check with your provider

Click here to learn what to do when an Evacuation Alert or Order is issued.

Video Update

Visit the RDOS YouTube channel to view the update recorded on Monday, August 1, 2022, 2:00 pm.