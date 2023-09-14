Evacuation Orders downgraded for some properties in West Kelowna

Properties along Westside Road from Bear Creek Forest Service Road South to Westbank First Nation, the Regional District of Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre on behalf of City of West Kelowna, has downgraded the following properties from an Evacuation Order to an Evacuation Alert:

Except for the property immediately surrounding 550 Westside Road, 7 properties directly adjacent to the west and northwest of Westside Road from 605 Westside Road to 531 Westside Road, including: 539 Westside Road S 550 Westside Road S 575 Westside Road S 605 Westside Road S



To view the map of areas remaining under evacuation order and alert, please visit cordemergency.ca

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations in consultation with the BC Wildfire Service, West Kelowna Fire Rescue, Regional District of Central Okanagan Fire Services and RCMP, has downgraded Evacuation Orders to Evacuation Alerts for several properties along Westside Road including:

• BANCROFT RD

• BANFF RD

• BAIRD RD

• BOLTON RD

• BROWSE RD

• DENISON RD

• EDITH CRT

• HELDON CRT

• LAKE OKANAGAN RESORT (all properties)

• JENNY CREEK RD

• SIEMENS RD

• TRADERS COVE RD

• WESTSIDE PL

• 183 WESTSIDE RD

• 211 WESTSIDE RD

• 111 WESTSIDE RD N

• 112 WESTSIDE RD N

• 117 WESTSIDE RD N

• 124 WESTSIDE RD N

• 125 WESTSIDE RD N

• 128 WESTSIDE RD N

• 131 WESTSIDE RD N

• 137 WESTSIDE RD N

• 141 WESTSIDE RD N

• 159 WESTSIDE RD N

• 175 WESTSIDE RD N

• 191 WESTSIDE RD N

• 203 WESTSIDE RD N

• 411 WESTSIDE RD N

• 1 386 WESTSIDE RD N (Except 370, 375 & 380 Bear Forest Service Rd)



Central Okanagan Emergency Operations in consultation with the BC Wildfire Service and West Kelowna Fire Rescue has downgraded Evacuation Orders to Evacuation Alerts for all properties on:

Dougmac Road

Petterson Road

Rose Valley Road

To view the map of areas remaining under Evacuation Order and Evacuation Alert please visit cordemergency.ca