Evacuation orders downgraded to alerts for properties along Westside Road South in West Kelowna

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, in consultation with the BC Wildfire Service, West Kelowna Fire Rescue and RCMP, is downgrading evacuation orders for 25 properties along Westside Road within the City of West Kelowna:

• 901 Westside Rd S

• 975 Westside Rd S

• 985 Westside Rd S

• 1041 Westside Rd S

• 1051 Westside Rd S

• 1053 Westside Rd S

• 1054 Westside Rd S

• 1059 Westside Rd S

• 1060 Westside Rd S

• 1067 Westside Rd S

• 1068 Westside Rd S

• 1072 Westside Rd S

• 1075 Westside Rd S

• 1076 Westside Rd S

• 1078 Westside Rd S

• 1079 Westside Rd S

• 1080 Westside Rd S

• 1084 Westside Rd S

• 1095 Westside Rd S

• 1101 Westside Rd S

• 1105 Westside Rd S

• 1111 Westside Rd S

• 1179 Westside Rd S

• 1305 Westside Rd S

• 1415 Westside Rd

Due to ongoing risks from the out-of-control McDougall Creek Wildfire, and continuing hazard assessments and recovery work in the affected areas, all other evacuation orders remain in place and temporary access cannot be granted, until further notice. Westside Road is closed through the remaining evacuation order areas north of 901 Westside Road and south of Cinnabar Creek Park.

Property owners can also confirm if their property has been downgraded to alert at cordemercy.ca/map.

Before re-entry, residents whose properties are on evacuation alert are reminded that they must be prepared to leave at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.

Residents who are no longer on evacuation order are returning to wildfire-impacted areas, with full-to-partial structural loss on some properties. Residents must not trespass on neighbouring properties and respect the privacy of those who have experienced loss or damage.

Do not enter areas that remain under evacuation order as active wildfire fighting, downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose safety risks. If residents returning home notice smoke or hot spots within areas under alert or order, they can call the Kelowna Fire Dispatch non-emergency line at 250-469-8577.

RCMP have increased their enforcement activities in order areas, including boat patrols along Okanagan Lake. Under the Emergency Act, the public must not access evacuation order areas by land, water or air. Offenders can be arrested, charged and required to pay substantial fines.

Boaters are permitted north of the William R. Bennett Bridge but should keep clear of the western shores of Okanagan Lake north of the bridge in those areas that remain under evacuation orders.

