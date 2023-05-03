Evacuation orders expanded, highway closed, due to flooding in the BC Interior

The Village of Cache Creek and the Okanagan Indian Band expanded their evacuation orders, and Highway 97 was closed in both directions in Cache Creek as flooding in the B.C. Interior intensified Wednesday.

A total of five properties in Cache Creek are now on evacuation order, up from a single property earlier in the week.

The Okanagan Indian Band's evacuation order has grown to include properties on Grouse Avenue, Deer Street, Elk Street, Lakeshore Drive and Falcon Avenue. Full details are available on the band's website.

The evacuated Cache Creek properties are all located along the creek itself, according to the village, which does not appear to have posted a detailed breakdown of which addresses are subject to the evacuation order.

RELATED STORIES

In an update on its website from late Tuesday evening, the village says it's expecting the situation to get worse before it gets better.

"We anticipate water levels in the (Bonaparte) River to rise over the coming days," the update reads.

"All residents are advised to stay 10 feet back from the banks of both the creek and the river. Keep children and pets from straying too close."

According to DriveBC, Highway 97 is closed in the village due to flooding at Stephenson Road in downtown Cache Creek.

Video posted on Facebook shows water pouring across the road next to the Dairy Queen on that part of the highway.

Flood warnings and watches are in place across the Southern Interior as warm weather causes the remaining snow at higher elevations in the area to melt rapidly.

"With ongoing above normal temperatures next week, ongoing rises in rivers are expected across the region, with increasing potential for flood hazard in other rivers over the coming days," the B.C. River Forecast Centre said in a statement Tuesday.

"The potential for heavier precipitation on Friday and Saturday could lead to a period of significant flood hazard through the region late this week."

Story from CTV Vancouver